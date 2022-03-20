From Uche Usim, Abuja

Nigeria, in collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is set to host 75 nuclear experts from 46 African nations at the 2022 atomic energy summit.

The event doubles as the annual regional meeting of National Liaison Officers (NLOs) and National Coordinators of the African Regional Cooperative Agreement for Research, Development and Training Related to Nuclear Science and Technology (AFRA) of African Member States.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The event holds from Monday March 21 to 25 March 2022 in Abuja.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

It is aimed at appraising the implementation and impact of the applications of nuclear science and technology in the areas of nuclear medicine, water resources, agriculture, power etc. in Africa through the Technical Cooperation Programmes (TCP) of the IAEA.

The 2022 meeting is expected to deliberate across diplomatic, policy, strategic and programme- level issues that are relevant to the roles of the NLOs in the Management of the TCP. The meeting will review IAEA member States’ process workflows, programme management tools and leadership approaches. It will provide a platform for learning, sharing of best practices, and peer-to-peer collaboration. The meeting will also expose attendees to new knowledge and technologies in the application of nuclear science and technology for peaceful purposes.

The Federal Government has been exploring wider sources of cleaner and renewable energy which nuclear technology provides.