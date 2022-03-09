Nigeria will host Africa’s first ever African beach soccer championship to be organized by the African beach soccer union.

This was made known by the African Beach Soccer Union President, Alhaji Mahmud Hadejia, who confirmed the development in a chat with Brila FM. He described it as a welcome development for Beach Soccer in Africa, which shows the progress of the sports in the continent.

“Well I think is a welcome development just like I said the beach soccer is moving in the right direction. The coming together of the African Beach Soccer Union in 2020 is something which I think is a good thing for Africa.

“And we made a commitment in our last AGA in December last year to host the first African beach soccer union competition so that we will have regular competitions in Africa because we lack them and by God’s grace African beach soccer union has given Nigeria the hosting rights and we are working closely with kaduna state government through the ministry of sports development to see how we can make that possible kaduna now has a sitting beach soccer stadium one of the best we have in Africa if not across the world I can confidently say that.

‘’We have wonderful facilities there that can host world championships,and we want to make use of that facilities and our African brothers and other teams coming here to have such competition in Nigeria.”