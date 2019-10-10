Bianca Iboma-Emefu

the Dr Sicklecell Center For Sickle Cell Disease in Nigeria, in collaboration with Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation and support from other of Sickle Cell Organizations across the Africa and the world is to host the first African Congress on Sickle Cell Disease (ACSCD) from October 31 to November 2, 2019 at Landmark Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to co-chairman, ACSCD, Dr. David Ajaere, key stakeholders and organisations expected at the Congress include; The Federal Ministry of Health, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Lagos State Blood Transfusion Services (LSBTS), World Health Organization (WHO Africa).

“Others expected are non-governmental and corporate organisations, multilateral donor agencies and institutions, health researchers, civil society organisations, and the academic community. The conference, which is first of its kind in the history of health intervention programs for sickle cell disorder in Africa, would seek to address the challenges of the disorder and foster possible solutions to its effect as a public health burden.”

He said: “The overall goal of the conference is to facilitate exchange of information among public health experts, medical professionals, researchers, and policy-makers, key stakeholders to highlight challenges and opportunities and enhance strategies to control the disease in Africa.”

Adding further, he said dignitaries who are expected to attend the event include; Minister of Health, Nigeria, Hon. Osagie Ehanire; Director, WHO Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti; His Majesty, the Kabaka of Buganda Kingdom, Uganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi ll; MP, Minister of Health, Zambia, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya; Minister of Health, Ghana, Hon. Kwaku Agyaman; Minister of Health, Uganda, Hon. Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng; CEO, National Marrow Donor Program/Be The Match, USA, Dr. Randal Mills; and Mrs Toyin Saraki, Founder – Wellbeing Foundation Africa.

“The ACSCD congress will be held under the high patronage of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo,” he added.

Other key delegates are; Chief Information Officer – National Marrow Donor Program/Be The Match, USA, Mike McCullough; Director- Sickle Cell Consortium, USA, Dr. Lakiea Bailey; founder -Sickle Cell and Young Stroke Survivors, UK, Dr. Carol Ossai; President, Samira Sanusi Sickle Cell Foundation, Samira Sanusi; and Author – Painless & The New face of Sickle Cell and Chronic Disease Advocacy in Africa, Anne Welsh amongst others.

On his part, the ACSCD International Affairs Coordinator, Amb. Eddie Resphanto said, “because of the magnitude of the event, opportunities abound for those who want to be sponsors, exhibitors, speaker or partners, are welcome to collaborate with the organisers.