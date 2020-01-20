Monica Iheakam

Nigeria has been chosen as one of the six countries in Africa to host the inaugural Basket ball Africa League (BAL) season.

The Basketball Africa League, a partnership between FIBA and the NBA, is expected to feature 12 club teams from across Africa.

President of the Basketball Africa League, Amadou Gallo Fall who visited the country over the weekend, disclosed that Lagos State is the preferred host city in Nigeria for the regular league season.

“We are excited about Nigeria and love the hospitality, we have enjoyed in your county in the past. BAL is focused on growing the game of basketball in the African continent and I am looking forward to having a great time in Lagos.

“Beginning from March 2020, the six cities will host a regular season that will feature 12 teams divided into two conferences, with each conference playing in three cities. “The regular season will see the 12 teams play five games each for a total of 30 games, with the top three teams in each conference qualifying for the playoffs. Other hosts includes Egypt, Senegal, Angola, Morocco, Tunisia with Rwanda hosting the first ever finals later in the year.

Meanwhile, NIKE and Jordan brands will be the exclusive on- court kits for the new professional league, kitting the 12 teams with official game uniforms, warm up apparels, socks and practice gears.