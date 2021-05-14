By Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has announced that the Nigerian government is set to host a two-day international conference on Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) and Asset Recovery.

The international conference, which will hold both physically and virtually on Tuesday, May 18 and Wednesday, May 19, is jointly organised by Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, the ICPC, Inter-Agency Committee on Stopping IFFs from Nigeria, African Union Advisory Board on Corruption (AUABC) and the Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDA).

The ICPC spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, in a statement, said that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. (Mrs.) Zainab Ahmed, is expected to give a keynote address at the conference.

The high profile event is also expected to have in attendance notable personalities, such as Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye and Senior Adviser to the President on Justice, Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu, among other prominent participants from across the globe