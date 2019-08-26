Nigeria’s Ministry of Petroleum Resources is set to host the 3rd Annual Nigeria Petroleum Summit (NIPS 2020).

According to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, the countdown to the 3rd edition of the annual NIPS conference/exhibition has officially begun.

The event which will take place in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city has rapidly grown to become Africa’s premier business and technology conference for not just oil and gas but for also automobile, banking and finance, power (electricity), pipelines, LNG, infrastructure, engineering and construction amongst others.

Like the previous editions, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources has the responsibility of hosting the next edition of NIPS from 9th to 13th February 2020 on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The summit draws as much as 3,000 top-level international and national oil executives together every year to dig deeper into the awesome potential of a region in order to increase the participation of anyone doing business and investing in Nigeria and the rest of Africa’s oil and gas upstream, midstream, downstream, power, and services industries.

The theme of NIPS2020 is; “Widening the Integration Circle: Technology, Knowledge, Sustainability and Partnership” and will seize the momentum of the country’s historic 60 years of independence, to showcase the rich culture of the most diverse country in the Africa along with new oil, gas, and energy technologies, platforms , major contract signing and strategies for growth.

As a vested partner and global hub of leading oil and gas, electricity and renewable business, research and development, production, refining, and with its petrochemicals and gas products distributed around the world, Nigeria is a perfect venue and natural location to convene an African-focused event and global leaders intent on shaping the future of one of the world’s most important industries of this nature.

NIPS2020 will bring thousands of the top minds in this industry to Abuja from across the globe who will be able to attend engaging presentations and cutting edge technical tours to gain valuable insight into industry trends not just for Nigeria, but also for Africa to engage the global energy community.