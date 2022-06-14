By Emma Jemegah

Nigeria will host the World Fencing Championship in September, in Lagos, the President of the Nigeria Fencing Federation (NFF), Adeyinka Samuel has disclosed.

Speaking with top sports reporters in Lagos, the president said Nigeria was granted the right after successfully hosting the Junior African Championship twice in 2018 and last year.

According to him, the championship slated for the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island would hold between September 10-11 with about 155 nations expected to participate at the two-day event.

“In 2018 and 2021, we hosted the Junior African Championship in Lagos and were certified successful. Because of this, the world body granted us the right to host the World Championship and we will continue to host every year until the right is awarded to another country,” Adeyinka, a former Commonwealth Fencing champion, said.

The president said the hosting right granted Nigeria was a major achievement for the federation. “Apart from the north Africans, not black nation in Africa has been able to host the World Championship.

