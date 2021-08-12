This was disclosed by Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola at the launch of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Code of conduct and ethics document and unveiling of the NIS Electronic Data Management Systems (EDMS) at the NIS headquarters, Abuja.

‘The ministry has also reached an appreciable level in the e-border programme with Huawei that will require the installation of surveillance equipment,’ he said.

In March, EDMS, where electronic surveillance is coordinated, was commissioned by the NIS, and i n the same month the temporary passport was lunched.

The EDMS follows a long list of digital transformation taking place at the NIS.

Not too long ago, the NIS activated the Migration Information and Data Analysis System (MIDAS) which enabled the agency to coordinate movement of persons at the four airport borders and upload information on missing and stolen passports to INTERPOL.

The e-border programme, if successfully implemented would put to rest the avalanche of unrestricted movement of nationals of other countries to Nigeria illegally thereby posing serious security threat to the country.