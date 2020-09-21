The Federal Government has indicated interest to join over 20 other countries to participate in the Hand-in-Hand Initiative by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), which aims at accelerating agricultural transformation and sustainable rural development.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, who disclosed this recently when he hosted FAO’s Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Fred Kafeero, added the scheme would help in addressing the issue of flood and transportation of foodstuffs.

In a statement released by National Communication Officer of FAO, David Tsokar, the minister said: “There are incidents of floods in most parts of the country, where much of the food is produced, like we have in Kebbi state; we have also seen growing conflicts over land resources; yet many farmers still face challenges related to market access. All these affect farming and food production.

“The initiative is good for Nigeria and we commend FAO for introducing it to Nigeria,” he said. The Hand-in-Hand initiative was launched last year by FAO’s Director General, Qu Dongyu, to support evidence-based, country-led and country-owned investments for eradicating poverty and ending hunger and all forms of malnutrition.

The Minister, who said the idea was timely for the country as it would undertake to ensure food security and nutrition to all Nigerians, directed that a letter expressing Nigeria’s interest to participate in the initiative be drafted for onwaard transmission to the FAO.