Adewale Sanyaolu

The Managing Director of Lagos Deep Offshore Logistic Base (LADOL), Dr. Amy Jadesimi, has said that Nigerian was capable of making huge contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs) in the next decade if the local private sector companies that are building capacity and adding value sustainably, are supported.

Jadesimi stated this while receiving the P4G award for sustainable special economic zones, where Ladol was recognized for developing plans and partnerships focused on transforming special economic zones in Nigeria, Ethiopia and Kenya into vibrant hubs of low-carbon, sustainable and inclusive business and community growth in New York,United States of Amercia at the weekend. The award ceremony took place after a morning session during which Jadesimi presented LADOL’s past, current and future plans to the international audience of business leaders attending the P4G Acceleration Workshop. Jadesimi, who clinched the award alongside Mrs. Gail Klintworth and Mr. Robbie Marwick from Systemiq said the support required to achieve the SDG goals was in the area of financing for indigenous private sector companies.

She said that Nigeria has sufficient capital available locally to get the ball rolling and transform thousands of small to large companies into significant market players.

Jadesimi urged P4G to support a universally accepted rating / benchmarking system for sustainability that will enable investors to include sustainability in credit rating analysis as a key criterion, saying even if sustainable companies do not meet the currently popular but highly restrictive and negative yielding definitions of bankability, this new benchmark would ensure that the right companies get funding and that their investors benefit from higher returns. Private indigenous companies in high growth / low income countries are suitable investment vehicles.