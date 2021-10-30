Nigeria’s D’Tigers will open the first window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 African Qualifiers slated for Angola from November 26 – 28, 2021.

A release from the FIBA Africa Secretariat in Abidjan, Cote d’ Ivoire while confirming Angola as the host country for the first window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 African Qualifiers stated that Nigeria will open the window against Cape Verde on 26th of November.

The other games of the day will be Mali against Uganda, Cote d’Ivoire will face Angola and Guinea will play Central African Republic. Nigeria’s other games will be against surprise team of the last Afrobasket Uganda and finally Mali on 27th and 28th respectively.

The three-day tournament will take place in the Angolan city of Benguela from with eight teams from Groups A and C vying for six places in the decisive Second Round of the African Qualifiers.

Groups B and D will open their African Qualifiers campaign in February 2022.

The teams that finish in the top two places of Groups E and F in the Second Round, followed by the best third- place team will qualify to the World Cup 2023.