Nigeria and Egypt will go into partnership by exploring areas of mutual benefits for the growth of the Youth and sports industry in both countries.

Speaking in Cairo, Egypt at the sidelines of the Association of National Olympics Committee of Africa,ANOCA General Assembly, Minister of Youth and sports Development Mr Sunday Dare said” Sports plays an important role in International Relations, fosters unity, builds friendship and develops the youth population. Nigeria and Egypt stand to derive alot of benefits by going into partnership in Youth and sports Development. As two pacesetters on the continent, Nigerian and Egyptian youth can get alot of mileage if we explore areas of mutual benefits for the growth of our two countries.Youth are the active participants in sports, once they are taken care of, a better future is assured.This meeting is quite timely, coming at a time we are preparing for the Olympics. Sports can be used to conquer Covid-19 as the world is united to win the scourge through sports.”

In his response, Egypt’s Minister of Youth and sports Development Professor Ashraf Sobhy said” We can make alot of difference if we deploy sports for youth empowerment, build bridges of unity and enhance social mobilization. The potentials of the future lies in our Youth, so they must be properly trained to meet the challenges of a new world order”

Mr Dare used the opportunity of the meeting to introduce the DEEL programme, assuring that the two countries could collaborate to make the initiative more beneficial.