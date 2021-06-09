From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria has disclosed plans to partner with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the areas of automobile assembling, importation of tractors and agricultural equipment to meet the farming and transportation needs of Nigerians.

Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs George Akume made the announcement during a courtesy call on him by the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Nigeria, Mohammad Alibak.

Akume welcomed the partnership, noting that it was timely as the federal government was in the process of procuring vehicles for Nigerians through cooperative societies domiciled in the Ministry of Agriculture.

He stated that this will be done in partnership with the Ministry of Transportation in a bid to lift 100million Nigerians out of poverty.

The minister appreciated the resilience of the Iranian state which had recorded breakthroughs in the area of technology.

In a statement by the Deputy Director, Press, Osagie Jacob Julie, Akume said: ‘I will welcome exchange programmes between both countries and hope that a Memorandum of Understanding will be signed in the nearest future to seal the cooperation for Nigeria to tap from Iran’s expertise.’

Amb Mohammad Alibak, calling for better bilateral relations between the two countries, said that Nigeria is a very important country in West Africa and in the African continent as a result of its large population. He noted that Nigeria had maintained good relations with international organisations.

‘The Islamic Republic of Iran has leading manufacturing industries in the fields of automobiles manufacture, transportation, construction materials, information technology and petrochemicals,’ he said.