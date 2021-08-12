From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Director General of the Agricultural Seed Council of Nigeria (NASC), Olusegun Ojo has said Nigeria would generate over N3 billion annually from the new Plant Variety Protection Law (PVP).

Ojo, who stated this at the unveiling of Plant Variety Protection Law, yesterday in Abuja, added that it would also protect the intellectual property of seed breeders.

“From this innovation a lot income will be generated from the law even by breeders because it is actually an innovation that is going to bring a lot of revenue to breeders and farmers.

“We will be making N2 billion to N3 billion annually. A lot of companies that do not want to bring their genetics but an opportunity has presented itself. Guidelines are going to be implemented to fast track the scheme.

“It is an innovation we are bringing to the agricultural space in Nigeria. It what other countries have been enjoying. The important thing is that Nigeria has got a PVC law to assist our farmers get increase yield and food security in Nigeria,” he said.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), Jaiyeola Laoye, added that the law should be fully implemented as it would sanitise the seed sector.

Represented by a consultant in NESG, Gloria Ekpo, he added: “We understand the importance of seed security in Nigeria and the fact that it is going to give small-scale farmers the opportunity to build on what we have on the effective of seed.

“If you look you will see that seed has been very expensive. So, this is an opportunity for every farmer to access seeds.

“Once we have good seeds productivity will be enhanced and the farmers will have the opportunity to end better income.

“Another thing is that farm breeders will have the opportunity to do what they know how to do best and their intellectual property will be preserved.”

