From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Following the manhandling and arrest of a Nigerian diplomat in Jakarta, Indonesia, the Federal Government has disclosed that it will recall the Nigerian Ambassador to Indonesia, Usman Ogah, for consultations.

The move is coming after Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama summoned Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria Dr Usra Hendra Harahap to express the displeasure of the Nigerian Government over the development.

Onyeama, briefing reporters in Abuja, disclosed that when the ministry noticed the video of the diplomat who was being restrained by his neck in a moving car on social media, immediately contacted the ambassador in Indonesia who gave a verbal account of what transpired.

Onyeama added that the envoy confirmed that the video was indeed of a Nigerian diplomat in Indonesia and apparently, the illegal action took place during a round-up by Indonesian immigration officials while searching for irregular and illegal migrants in the country.

Onyeama further said the first thing the ministry did was to request that the ambassador submit to the ministry, a full and comprehensive report of what happened and to immediately reach the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia to lodge a formal and a strong complaint against the actions of the immigration officers as their action violated the Vienna Convention.

While further saying that the action was a clear breach of the Vienna Convention, Onyeama also said it was an act of egregious international delinquency.

‘The following day, yesterday (Monday), we summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ambassador of Indonesia to Nigeria and again, complained in the strongest terms regarding what had taken place as totally unacceptable under any circumstances whatsoever.

‘He, of course, communicated the report that he had received from his capital as to what had transpired. And later yesterday, in the evening, we received a full and comprehensive report from the Nigerian Ambassador in Indonesia, which we have studied and reinforces our previous position that there was absolutely no justification whatsoever for this treatment for this kind of behaviour against not only to a diplomat, a Nigerian diplomat, but even if it had taken place against any Nigerian citizen, was totally unacceptable.

‘So, what we have decided to do is to recall for consultations immediately, our Nigerian Ambassador in Jakarta, in Indonesia and we will have full consultations at the highest level and decide what next step to take, including a review, of course, of our relations with Indonesia,’ Onyeama said.

Onyeama further said the ministry had also requested that the Indonesian government take severe and appropriate sanctions against the immigration officials that were involved in the act of brazen criminality.

He added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is taking all the necessary steps to assure Nigerians that the ministry will rigorously and robustly defend the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians anywhere in the world.

‘And we call on you all to be patient and calm as we get fully to the bottom of this for our ambassador to arrive and for consultations to take place and we assure you that an appropriate response will be forthcoming,’ Onyeama added.

