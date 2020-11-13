Uche Usim, Abuja

To give Nigerians more access to international destinations, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika on Thursday, revealed that more Bilateral/Multilateral Air Services Agreement will be signed in 2021. Sirika made the disclosure in Abuja when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation for the 2021 budget defence.

According to him, the Federal Government, this year, signed the instrument of ratification of BASA with the United States of America, India, Morocco and Rwanda. “More Bilateral/Multilateral Air Services Agreement would be signed in 2021 for the benefit of our nation” he stated.

The Minister said the Ministry of Aviation has proposed N78 Billion for capital expenditure and the emphasis will be focused on the implementation of the Aviation Roadmap as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He further disclosed that the viation road map which would be implemented through Public, Private Partnership (PPP) includes: establishment of National carrier; Establishment of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility; Development of Agro Cargo Infrastructure; Establishment of Aviation Leasing Company; Search and Rescue and Establishment of Aerospace University with support of International Civil aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The Minister expressed appreciation for the cooperation which the Ministry has continued to enjoy from members of the National Assembly in the provision of funds for its projects and programmes.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji said the committee expects maximum cooperation from the Minister and Chief Executives of the agencies under the Ministry’s supervision in providing all the relevant documents that would help facilitate the scrutiny of the budget process.