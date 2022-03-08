By Henry Akubuiro

The importance of arts and culture has been emphasised as Nigeria pluses to strengthen its bilateral relationship with the Republic of Cuba through the medium.

The Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, made this revelation in his office when he played host to the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, Her Excellency, Clara Escandell, who paid him a courtesy visit.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Otunba Runsewe revealed that Nigeria and the Republic of Cuba possessed rich cultural heritage, adding that the similarities also existing in music and dance should be explored to create room for easy affiliation.

The Director General said the NCAC had provided a platform for the diplomatic community to gather and rub minds on cultural issues to engender cultural diplomacy.

He further stated that the International Arts and Crafts (INAC) Expo also brought other international community under one umbrella to network their arts and crafts to the the rest of the world.

Runsewe, however, promised that during this year’s INAC Expo, the Republic of Cuba would feature prominently and would be given an opportunity to speak to the international media on ways to collaborate with the youths for possible cultural exchange programmes.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Runsewe praised Ambassador Escandell for dressing in Nigerian attire for the visit, and promised to visit the Republic of Cuba soon.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Speaking earlier, the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, Her Excellency, Clara Escandell, said she was at the Council to see he man who had projected the image of Nigeria culturally both home and abroad and tirelessly working to use Nigerian arts and culture to show the need for peaceful coexistence among countries of the world.

Ambassador Escandell added that she was also driven by the burning desire to acquaint herself with the council’s programmes as the seat of culture in the country.

She reiterated the need for stronger collaboration between the NCAC and the Republic of Cuba to harness the rich cultural heritage of both countries for export.

The Cuban Ambassador used the visit to call on the diplomatic community to always make good use of culture as a veritable tool to build strong bilateral relationships in theory missions.

Photo caption: Cuba’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Clara Escandell, receiving a gift from the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, during to visit to the NCAC Headquarters in Abuja