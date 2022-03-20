From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja
Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, said that Nigeria is ready to collaborate with the Republic of Sierra Leone in order to solidify the relationship between both countries in order to develop STI.
The minister stated this when he received his Sierra Leonean counterpart, Prof. Alpha Tejan Wurie, in Abuja.
Onu said Africa has many young people with tremendous potentials, who can be equipped with necessary skills to enable them use our enormous natural resources to transform the economy.
“All the continents that have developed always come to Africa to take our resources to develop themselves. And the question is can’t we use the same resources, which other people take from us to develop our own country?” he queried.
He emphasised on the need for African countries to come together, and share experiences that can add value to our enormous resources to develop the African continent.
Earlier, the Minister of Technical and Higher Education to Sierra Leone, Prof. Alpha Tejan Wurie, said the purpose of his visit was to deepen collaboration between both countries in areas of STI and Higher Education.
