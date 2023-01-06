From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) is set to supply laboratory equipment for secondary schools and tertiary institution to Uganda, Cameroon, and Cote D’ Ivorie.

This is even as President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the project to establish a world-class transformer production plant in Nigeria in collaboration with China Great Wall Industry Corporation (CGWIC) of China be fast-tracked to accelerate stable power supply in the country.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the agency, Prof. Mohammad Sani-Haruna, made the disclosure while fielding questions from State House Correspondents at the the presidential villa, Abuja.

According to him, the agency’s manufacturing of the science kits among others have been generating revenue for Nigeria.

He was in the Villa to brief President Muhammadu Buhari on the activities and finances of the agency.

Sani-Haruna, who revealed the revenue-generating efforts for the 2023 fiscal year, saying the agency was implementing various local and international contracts to manufacture and supply laboratory equipment.

“Yes, we are generating revenue. Our Solar manufacturing plant is a limited liability company of government. That is revenue for the government. Other activities are the production of the laboratory equipment for secondary schools and tertiary institutions.

“Just yesterday (Thursday), we received orders from Uganda. They want supply of this laboratory equipment from us. That is a revenue source for the government.

“Cameroon and Cote d’Ivoire are also patronising these products. Payment for this goes directly into the consolidated revenue account. So, that is some of our revenue generating activities.”

Speaking more on the transformer manufacturing, the NASENI boss, said the establishment of thr plant in the country was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic in China, stated that “He (President Buhari, who doubles as chairman of the governing board of NASENI) is anxious to see the output of this product, its impact on the availability of power, because our power supply will never be stable until we produce some components locally, including transformer “.

He said the plant when established would produce between 6.5 and 10 megawatts transformers of all sizes and different capacity to meet local demands and Nigerian standards.

The NASENI boss also disclosed that the Agency received N44.56 billion from the federal coffers. This is 20 per cent less than the N56 billion earlier appropriated for the 2022 fiscal year.

The Senate approved the President’s request to extend the responsive period for the 2022 national budget to March 31, 2023.

Between July and September 2022, NASENI received N35.61 billion as first line charges. N28.77 billion of that amount has been spent, leaving a balance of N6.84 billion, said the Executive Vice Chairman.

Sani-Haruna explained, “The major areas that these funds were utilised is the federal government of Nigeria’s 15 per cent counterpart funding for our projects with China Great Wall Industry Cooperation for the establishment of transformer manufacturing plant, establishment of high voltage technology testing laboratory and the production of solar cells in Nigeria the total project costs of course was the China Great Wall is $325.86 million.

“The Federal government is to provide 15 per cent. Out of these, NASENI has so far paid N10bn or $23,928,063. So out of the $48 million of the 15 per cent counterpart funding, we have paid so far $23.9 million. The balance as at the end of the third quarter is N24.9 million.”

NASANI also explained that the funds went for the acquisition and domestication of technologies for the laboratory equipment for secondary and tertiary institution from Delorenzo, Italy. This includes training and local production of equipment.

According to him, the infrastructure agency utilised part of the appropriated funds for aircraft development and some defense related equipment.

“Part of our collaboration with the defense sector and development of three out of the 12 new Institutes that the federal government has approved and the development of three out of 24 skill development centers that Mr. president has approved.

“And of course, completion and equipping NASENI technology complex that Mr. President has commissioned recently. And production of food processing equipment and provision of laboratory equipment, and of course, upgrading NASENI institutes across the nation. These are the major areas,” he continued.

The Federal Government will complete payment of the 15 per cent counterpart funding of the China Great Wall Corporation by Q2 2023, he disclosed.

The NASENI Boss also revealed that three out of 24 skill development centres will be commissioned by March 2023.

“The ones that are near completion are the Agricultural Equipment and Machinery Development Institute in Mbutu, Aboh-Mbaise near Owerri in Imo state. This has been delayed by some security challenges.

“However, through the intervention of the state governor, work is taking place at the site 24 hours. God willing, in March, after the elections, the President will commission that.

“So also, the Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institute in Lafia Nasarawa state. Work has reached advanced stage. That one also will be due for commissioning. There is skill developments centre in Gwantu, Kaduna state. That one will be ready for commissioning in March too,” he said.