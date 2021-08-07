From Uche Usim, Abuja

Chairman, Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Citizens Summit for National Integration, Peace and Security, Dr Ike Neliaku, has described the country as a strong entity that has become too strong to disintegrate, regardless of various developmental, social and security challenges plaguing it.

Speaking at a media briefing to address critical national matters in Abuja on Thursday, Neliaku noted that while several problems are threatening the nation’s unity and progress, there is a need for a joint collaborative effort to surmount them.

According to him, “the NIPR believes that Nigeria is too strong to disintegrate and we as professionals are committed to making the Nigerian project work”, emphasising that the country’s strength does not necessarily lie in its vast natural and mineral resources, but “its exotic diversity and hardworking people”.

He added: “We have in the last three weeks travelled around some parts of the country, to consult, to dialogue, to meet, to brainstorm with different sections of Nigerians on the heated issues of our nationhood. The outcome of our consultations and deliberations appear very clearly that a greater percentage of Nigerians believe in preserving the integrity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Another question is why do we have agitations in the East, West, North, South, and in the centre? Our findings revealed that if certain issues that have formed the fundamentals of agitations across the country are resolved, Nigerians will prefer to live together as Nigerians. If matters that have caused certain misconceptions, misunderstanding and distrust, are taken care of by leadership across board, Nigerians will prefer the option of staying together and building a strong, viral and formidable nation in Africa.

“It is on that note that we call on all Nigerians to join hands with the NIPR and its partners to support this Citizens Summit for National Integration, Peace and Security initiative as one way to resolve this matter”.

On the NIPR’s Citizens’ Summit slated for year end, Neliaku explained that critical stakeholders comprising relevant government institutions, youth groups and other pressure groups were fully onboard the event, aimed at creating strong platforms to help address the plethora of challenges crippling the nation.

According to the NIPR fellow, the Citizens’ Summit is not an event, but a ‘process’ that will fast-track national integration, peace and security.