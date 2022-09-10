From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Convener of the First Pan Africa Bitcoin Conference, Farida Bemba Nabourema, has rated Nigeria as number one in Bitcoin trading in Africa.

Nabourema, who addressed newsmen on the upcoming Bitcoin conference in Accra, Ghana, recently in Abuja noted that Africa has the highest adoption rate of Bitcoin trading in the world.

“Nigeria is actually among the top 10 countries having the highest Bitcoin adoption rate in the world globally. And in Africa, Nigeria is actually leading in numbers in terms of Bitcoin adoption, but what Nigeria is leading in its not just adoption is Bitcoin engineering as well.

“The designing of solutions of applications, developing of businesses and startups on the Bitcoin protocol and crypto and blockchain protocol in general.

“So, I will say Nigeria is really big because it has the vast, very vast amount of engineers and blockchain engineers working to develop solutions and they are working with companies across the globe, not just based in Nigeria.

“So at this point, Nigeria is literally the centre of Bitcoin development on the continent. Even one of the most important nations in the world.

“In Africa, and generally the adoption is also growing the African continent by the latest chimp analysis application because of 21.

“The continent has the fastest adoption rates in the world, which means that in a few years, literally, we are going to surpass all the continents such as America or Europe, or even Asia.

“So adoption is increasing a lot on the continents. And developers are also rising from many places on the continent, Nigeria, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, Kenya, South Africa, these are countries that are really leading in terms of developers,” she said.

Speaking on the Bitcoin conference slated for December, she said: “The conference has four tracks. The first one is Bitcoin and financial development and financial independence and the main goal of people who adopt bitcoin are to increase their financial independence as a currency.

“But the one thing bitcoin is not just a currency, Bitcoin is a currency. Both the tech and the currency are called the same thing.

“So, sometimes it can lead to confusion. But this conference also has a track on Bitcoin and lightning engineering and the engineering part of it is that we’re talking about the various applications and solutions that can be built on the Bitcoin protocol.

“Whether it is in agriculture, where is a land registry in hospitality management, in healthcare, in transportation; there are countless applications and services that are being built on the Bitcoin protocol to solve a lot of the developmental issues that we have.

“The third track is Bitcoin and human rights and it sounds surprising, but countless NGOs today, especially donor organizations, the major ones are moving to the blockchain to administer their grants because it is more transparent and it reduces the number of frauds and middlemen.

“You have one institution that wants to send grants to 20 countries in Africa, and they have to send that money via other organizations and institutions and convert them to 20 different currencies and in the process, they lose money, time, and resources.

“But by moving to Bitcoin, and by doing the process on the blockchain, they are making it transparent and in addition to that, they are reducing the fees that are attached with the regular transactions etc.

“So even have governments like that of Norway that is already working on completely moving their aid developments on the Bitcoin Blockchain. So Bitcoin also helps the humanitarian sector.

“And then finally we have Bitcoin economic growth because it’s driving massive investments.

“Today, the Bitcoin industry is capped at $3 trillion and is the fastest growing industry on the planet.

“In less than five years, Bitcoin has surpassed the valuation of big companies like Visa and MasterCard combined.

“So this tells you that it is an area that brings massive investment. And there are companies that are willing to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in startups, in businesses that are building solutions on the Bitcoin Blockchain.

“We want this conference to also go opportunity for people to learn about those investment opportunities and to be able to share also the innovations that are taking place on the continent to the conference will bring together investors, startups, leaders, tech people, developers, activists, from various parts of the continent.

“We are expecting about 800 people, it’s a pretty large number. And the goal is to change the narrative around Bitcoin.

“Because when some people hear about Bitcoin, they only think about the gambling side where some people are like, Oh, I buy $100 And then I wait for two days and it goes to 110 and I sell that is just like a token.”