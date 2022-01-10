By Monica Iheakam

Not more than eleven young track and field athletes from Nigeria have arrived in the United States of America to improve their athletics abilities and education sojourn across universities and colleges.

The athletes, champions in their various track disciplines, are expected to combine their athletics career with classroom activities in their universities and colleges of choice.

Leading the array of budding stars is World U-20 Javelin Bronze medalist, Nnamdi Chinecherem and World U-20 400m hurdles 4th place, Nathaniel Ezekiel who have arrived Waco, Texas to begin their collegiate careers at Baylor University.

The duo will join World Junior Champion, Nse Imaobong who got there immediately after the World U20 Championships last August.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Others are reigning 200m National Sports Festival (NSF) Champion, Alaba Akintola, who clocked a Personal Best of 20.51s to win the title, 400m hurdles Bronze medalist from NSF, Eloji Stephen, both athletes have arrived at Middle Tennessee State University as freshmen.

National Sports Festival 100m hurdles Bronze medalist, Thompson Miracle and Discus Gold medalist, Ebube Vincent have both arrived at Cloud County Community College, Kansas while World Junior representative, Ashe Favor is signed to University of Tennessee.

The Nwokike sisters, Joy and Ada secured scholarships to Eastern Kentucky University and Akron University respectively, Joy would be reunited with Charles Okeze a Graduate Assistant Coach on the track team while Ada joins Fegor Clifford who is a sophomore at Akron University, Ohio.

Making of Champions duo, Kelechi Christian and Mercy Umaibong have also arrived in the US to begin their collegiate careers.