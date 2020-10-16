Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr praised Chidera Ejuke after the Super Eagles’ draw with Tunisia in an international friendly on Tuesday.

The Russia-based forward caused havoc for the Tunisian defence as the two African teams drew 1-1 at the Jacques Lemans Arena in St. Veit an der Glan, Austria.

Ejuke, who plays for CSKA Moscow, replaced Samuel Chukwueze with 12 minutes remaining and he made a good impact on his international debut for the Super Eagles.

“It will be more difficult for me to make the next list because we have some new players – Ejuke also is interesting, coming in, helping a lot, showing some qualities,” Rohr told the Super Eagles Media Team.

“We saw a lot of new players, we had eight new players, the goalkeeper position now is giving us good confidence.