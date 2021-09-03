The Nigerian Army and its Turkish counterpart have pledged to strengthen military bilateral relations to tackle terrorism and other security challenges in Nigeria.

Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Hidaye Bayraktar, told the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, that he was at the Army Headquarters to seek ways of improving the existing relationship between the two countries and to assist Nigeria in its on going counter insurgency fight:

“Like Nigeria, Turkey has equally been confronted with challenges of insecurity. The defence corporations of both countries have to come into mutual agreement to curtail the activities of terrorists in both countries.”

Yahaya described the visit as an opportunity to further enhance the existing cordial relationship between both countries, particularly the land forces of Turkey.

He said during his recent tour of Turkey, he paid a visit to the Turkish Defence Corporation: “It was a very insightful tour. We hope that the relationship between the two countries will shore up the fighting capabilities of the armies of both countries through sharing of intelligence, training and operational experience.”

Army, police collaborate to end banditry in Zamfara

The Nigerian Army is collaborating with the police in Zamfara State to curb the menace of bandits and restore law and order in the state.

General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Sokoto, Major General Uwem Bassey, told Commissioner of Police Ayuba Elkana that he was at the state police command for partnership to fight the common enemies.

He said his visit was also aimed at improving the existing inter-agency synergy and collaboration between the army and the police to restore lasting peace in the state.

He commended the police in the on going operations against the recalcitrant bandits and other criminal elements disturbing the peace of the state and called for improved synergy.

Elkana promised to sustain the existing inter-agency relationship between the military and the police. He called for all hands to be on deck to checkmate the activities of criminal elements: “A stronger synergy is the only way the security agencies can win the fight against insecurity.”

Irabor courts retired officers against insecurity in Niger Delta

Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has solicited the input of retired senior military officers in addressing the peculiar security issues of piracy, kidnapping, banditry, cultism, farmers/herders clashes among others in the Niger Delta.

He spoke during an interactive session with retired officers in the South-South, 63 Brigade Officers’ Mess, Asaba, Delta State. He said the interaction was borne out of the desire to conclusively address security challenges in the country.

He admitted that there were issues, noting that there was also the will to proffer solutions: “What is required now is to aggregate the views to speedily bring to an end these issues.

“Among the various stakeholders, you (retired officers) play a critical part because you are on the two sides of the coin as former military officers and now living among the civilian populace.

“We need you to tell us what we are not doing well and areas of improvement.

“We believe that you once signed the oath of allegiance and that spirit of patriotism to sustain the unity of this country is still in you.

“The military is only a fraction of those to provide holistic solutions. We provide the ambience for other stakeholders to play their critical parts.

“There are other engagements we are holding behind the scenes which you may not see. This is because we have accessed that kinetic effort is only a part of the solution, there are non-kinetic aspect of these engagements that is focal to the holistic solution with respect to challenges within the Niger Delta.”

Both Chief of Defence Civil/Military Cooperation, Rear Admiral Frederick Ogu and General Officer Commanding (GOC), 63 Brigade, Major General Sani Gambo Mohammed, urged participants to lay the issues bare.

Former Chief of Defence Staff, General Samuel Ogomudia (rtd) and former deputy governor, Bayelsa State, John Jonah, were among the participants.

Insecurity: COAS solicits support of royal fathers

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has solicited the support of traditional rulers to use their revered influence in their respective domains and support the military and other security agencies to curb the security challenges in the country. He made the appeal at the palace of the Deji of Akure, Ondo State, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi Odundu.

He commended the traditional ruler and people for their continuous support which, he said, “is critical to troops’ operational success.”

The army chief appreciated the peaceful coexistence and cordial relationship between the Nigerian Army and the people of Akure. He called for its sustenance and promised that the Nigerian Army would continue to work with other security agencies to restore peace and order.

He told officers and soldiers of 32 Artillery Brigade, that the visit was to obtain first hand information on their welfare and challenges. He charged them to exhibit gallantry in the fight against banditry, insurgency and other sundry crimes.

He urged the troops to be committed, dedicated and professional, reiterating the need to remain responsive and work as a team to maximize operational gains. He admonished them to remain loyal, just as he assured them that their “welfare is paramount to the NA.”

He reiterated his zero tolerance to acts of indiscipline. Yahaya also paid a courtesy visit to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu where he assured him of the commitment of the Nigerian Army to the sustenance of peace and tranquillity. The governor was represented by his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

‘Logistics key to defeating terrorists, bandits, others’

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has said that logistics remains a critical component in major operations to achieve decisive success and results: “Experiences in the North East and other theatres of operation across the country have sufficiently demonstrated that the need for essential logistics supplies in all forms of operations cannot be over-emphasized, if operational success must be made.”

The COAS was speaking at the opening of the Combat Service Support Training Week 2021, at Brigadier General K.H. Yakubu Officers’ Mess, Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport, Ugbowo, Benin, Edo State.

He commended officers and soldiers for their dedication, resilience, bravery in tackling the various security challenges and “even paying the supreme price for Nigeria to remain as one indivisible country.”

Governor Godwin Obaseki re-affirmed support for the Nigerian Army: “The troops have continued to put their lives on line to foster peace, progress and development in the country.”

Commander, Corps of Supply and Transport, Major General Bolaji Salami, noted that the training would afford the Combat Service Support Arms of the Nigerian Army opportunity to discuss issues bordering on logistics and how best it could be streamlined in support of its operations.

He urged participants to come up with a robust logistics blueprint that would assist the army in defeating its adversaries.

