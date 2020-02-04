The Nigerian Government has signed a Tripartite Agreement with the U.S. and the Island of Jersey for the repatriation of 318.4 million dollars looted by former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.

Mr Ferdinand Nwonye, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Nwonye, Nigeria signed the Tripartite agreement with the U.S and Island of Jersey on Monday in Washington D.C.

Nwonye said that the funds are to be used to fund three major projects, namely, the Lagos-Ibadan Express way, the Abuja – Kano Expressway and the Second Niger Bridge.

He said that the projects will be supervised by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the United States of America and the Island of Jersey today, Feb.3, at the U.S Department of States, Washington DC.

“Signed a tripartite agreement for the repatriation of the sum of 318. 4 million dollars being an amount looted and starched away by former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.

“The agreement which was signed by the Attorney General of the Federation Mr. Abubakar Malami on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, Mr. Mark Temple, Assistant Solicitor General of the Island of Jersey on behalf of the Island.

“And Mr. Kevin Drisioil, Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the US Department of Justice on behalf of the Government of the United States was witnessed by the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

“And his counterparts from the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment; Humanitarian Affairs, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, the National Security Adviser.

“Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Group Managing Director of NNPC, and the Nigerian Ambassador to the United States of America, among others,” Nwonye stated. (NAN)