The College of Insurance and Financial Management (CIFM), Nigeria, has signed a Memorandun of Understanding (MoU) with the Insurance Training College (ITC), Uganda, to provide an effective and orderly framework in insurance training, examination and research.

A copy of the MoU obtained from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) was signed by Dr. Yeside Oyetayo, Rector, CIFM Nigeria and Dr. Saul Seremba, Chief Executive Officer, ITC Uganda.

According to the MoU, the parties agreed to collaborate on broad areas of activities but not limited to professional training and skilling insurance, research and consultancy programme/ curriculum development and review.

The agreement would also cover examination moderation, mentorship and leadership programme, students exchange programme and other areas of mutual cooperation to foster the vision and mission of both institutions.

“Such activities will be undertaken when mutual agreement of the parties is consented to and is subject to respective governance processes and policies,” it said.

The MoU noted that the parties recognised their mutual interest in the field of training, short courses and executive programmes; the professional training and skills in the area of insurance, research and consultancy.

It further stated that the parties were aware of the importance of their role in the promotion of collaboration in the insurance sector and increased contribution to the development of the society.