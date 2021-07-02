From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal Government and the British Government, yesterday, held bilateral talks on issues relating to assets recovery, anti-corruption, and the controversial ban on Twitter.

Other issues discussed by both countries at the meeting between Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and High Commissioner of the Great Britain, Ms, Catriona Liang were amendment of the Electoral Act, Audit Bill, Petroleum Industry Bill, and counter terrorism approaches.

A statement by the spokesperson to the AGF, Dr. Umar Gwandu said Malami said the fundamental interest and objective of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration was to leverage on the bill to enhance value in terms of creating amiable environment for investment and protecting the public interest for the maximum benefit of the country.

On Petroleum Industry Bill, the Minister said necessary steps have been taken to ensure the pending bill is transmitted to the President for accent.

Malami said the essence of the amendment of the Electoral Act was to enhance the democratic system to address delays in judicial determination of pre-election matters, as well as ensuring justice and fairness in the conduct of election processes, including party primaries.

He said to strengthen the fight against corruption, the government came up with the Proceeds of Crime Bill and Audit Bill among others.

Malami said public interest has been the uppermost consideration within which the context of freedom of expressions should be regulated, noting that reasonable restrictions to freedom of expressions are locally and internationally recognised.

“Our government is not averse to freedom. Freedom is not borderless. Freedom of expression must not be used in such a manner that incites citizens to violence or calls for an overthrow of a democratically elected government. There are bounds to freedom within the laws,” he said.

On Twitter ban, Malami said the government has established a committee on the matter and that the company has approached the government over the issue. He maintained that Nigerian interest matter most for any company that wants do business in the country.

