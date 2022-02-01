From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government and the United Kingdom (UK), yesterday, kick started the first meeting of the Nigeria-UK Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue in London.

British High Commission in Nigeria, in a statement, said talks, led by UK National Security Adviser, Stephen Lovegrove, and Nigerian National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, are scheduled to last three days and will conclude tomorrow.

The dialogue is taking place at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office Headquarters at King Charles Street, London.

“The Dialogue will also include a series of breakout sessions covering a range of issues, including counter-terrorism, serious and organised crime, civilian policing and human rights.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Defence staff talks, led by UK Chief of Defence Staff, Tony Radakin, and Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff, L. E. O. Irabor, will also take place to discuss military cooperation,” the British High Commission said.

The British High Commission further said the Nigeria-UK Security and Defence Partnership was agreed between the two countries in 2018, adding that the dialogue will be the first meeting following the 2018 agreement.

Ahead of the dialogue, UK Government Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford, said: “Today, we welcome our Nigerian friends as we open the first UK-Nigeria security and defence partnership dialogue in London. By building stronger security ties we can better protect our people from shared security threats.”

Also, British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, said: “Looking forward to the UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership discussions over the next few days. Great to have this chance to expand our security and defence cooperation to improve how we respond to shared security threats.”