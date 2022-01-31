From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government and the United Kingdom (UK), yesterday, kick-started the first meeting of the Nigeria-UK Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue in London.

The British High Commission in Nigeria, in a statement provided to Daily Sun, said talks led by UK National Security Adviser, Sir Stephen Lovegrove and Nigerian National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno, are scheduled to last for three days and will conclude on Wednesday.

The dialogue is taking place at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office Headquarters at King Charles Street, London.

‘The Dialogue will also include a series of breakout sessions covering a range of issues, including counter-terrorism, serious and organised crime, civilian policing and human rights. Defence staff talks, led by UK Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin and Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff, General LEO Irabor, will also talk place in parallel, and will discuss military cooperation,’ the British High Commission said.

The British High Commission further said the Nigeria-UK Security and Defence Partnership was agreed upon between the two countries in 2018, adding that the dialogue will be the first meeting following the 2018 agreement.

Ahead of the dialogue, UK Government Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford, said: ‘Today we welcome our Nigerian friends as we open the first UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership dialogue in London. By building stronger security ties we can better protect our people from shared security threats.’

British High Commissioner to Nigeria Catriona Laing said: ‘Looking forward to the UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership discussions over the next few days. Great to have this chance to expand our security and defence cooperation to improve how we respond to shared security threats.’