From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the British Government have launched the 2050 Nigeria Energy Calculator (NECAL) to address climate change in Nigeria.

Speaking during the launch of the calculator, the Minister of State for Environment, Chief Sharon Ikeazor, said that the calculator was originally developed by the UK’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to help the UK Government plan their country’s low carbon transition in an evidence-based way.

‘Versions of the 2050 calculator are now being used in over 30 countries around the world and Nigeria is one of the 10 countries supported through the UK Government’s International Climate Finance (ICF) programme to develop a calculator. This work is led by the Energy Commission of Nigeria and the resulting Nigerian Energy Calculator was one of the tools used to inform the country’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) and its Sustainable Energy for All Action Agenda (Vision 2030),’ she said.

President Muhammadu Buhari, she said, is highly committed to global climate protocols.

‘The ministry as the national coordinating body of climate activities will leverage on this tool for policy and decision-making for the implementation of Nigeria’s long-term strategy for climate change under the Paris Agreement, as well as identify realistic solutions towards supporting the implementation of Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

In her remarks, the British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing CB said: ‘The launch of the Nigeria Energy Calculator 2050 further strengthens bilateral collaboration between the UK and Nigeria on the clean energy transition. Nigeria’s energy sector accounts for 60 per cent of total greenhouse gas emissions and the sector is also key to the delivery of Nigeria’s many development priorities; it is, therefore, critical to understand the options that are available to reduce emissions while matching energy supply and demand.

‘I look forward to seeing the NECAL2050 tool supporting different sectors of government to design and deliver high-quality policies that enhance the conditions for strong governance, growth, job creation and poverty reduction,’ she said

