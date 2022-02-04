From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government and the United Kingdom (UK) have strengthened security and defence partnership in order to fight terrorism and build regional security.

The agreement was reached during the first UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership dialogue in London.

The British High Commission in Nigeria in a statement made available to Daily Sun, said: “New commitments made this week at the first ever UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership dialogue will boost work to tackle shared threats and keep both British and Nigerian people safe. It includes commitments to work together to improve civilian policing standards, protect human rights and recognise the important role of women in achieving sustainable peace. Further UK support to Nigeria in tackling Islamic State West Africa (ISWA) and Boko Haram will also build on our work together to respond to conflict with extremist groups in the North East of the country.”

Following the dialogue, the United Kingdom Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford said conflict and insecurity were leading to the loss of lives and increasing displacement of millions of people across West Africa.

“It affects the freedom of civilians and blocks economic growth, further undermining peace and prosperity. Through these new agreements, the UK is deepening our partnership with Nigeria to tackle shared threats, bolster regional stabilisation efforts and support Nigeria’s peace-keeping capabilities.This will help Nigeria to tackle violent extremist organisations and organised criminal groups, empowering them to respond to growing regional security challenges. It is only when people are safe and communities stable, that nations can truly thrive.”

National Security Adviser, Major Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd), said Nigeria and UK share deep linkages and common history dating back to over a century.

“Like many other countries faced with complex and evolving security threats, Nigeria realises the need to forge greater alliances and partnerships with friendly nations, in order to combat these threats. It is particularly imperative that we work together to combat the threats of modern day terrorism. The discussions and agreements reached today present an opportunity for officials at the highest levels of both our governments to work together to address threats from terrorism, inter communal conflicts, serious organised crime, piracy, banditry, border security and trafficking in drugs and persons, amongst others.”