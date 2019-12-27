Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Former Commandant, Headquarters of the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) of the Nigerian Army, Major-General Mobolaji Koleoso (retd) has said Nigeria is underutilising retired military officers.

In an interview with Daily Sun in Ibadan, Oyo State, he noted that retired military officers still have the mental capacities to proffer workable solutions to the myraid of socio-economic and political challenges besetting the country.

“I retired from the military at the age of 56 in 2016. Luckily now, it has been approved that you can serve in the military up to the age of 60 or after putting 40 years of service, and it is being executed.

“It has been confirmed by various researches at home and abroad that the best contributory years of a human being to development in any field of human endeavour is between the age of 60 and 70, and that is the age by which we leave the Army.

“So, there should be another platform, where there could be some engagements. You are just outside there, now to pursue any other profession that you might one to, to belong to anywhere you might want to belong. But there must be a platform whereby at each capital city of the country, there should be something like an assemblage that tends towards academics, where retired officers could come, discuss, and may be present papers in any military event on what they see as the way forward for Nigeria because at the time you would be retiring, even at the age of 60, you still have a lot to contribute to national development,” he said.