Retired Justice Atinuke Akomolafe-Wilson has said that Nigerian public has been unfair to judges.

She made this submission in Benin City, the Edo State capital, on the occasion of her retirement and 70th birthday

Akomolafe-Wilson, who retired after 44 years of service, said: “I believe that the judiciary has made enormous contributions to nation-building and that the Nigerian public has been most unfair to Nigerian judges, past and present.”

She had served as Director of Public Prosecution, Solicitor General/Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice and High Court Judge before her elevation to the Court of Appeal.

While admitting that there were a few bad eggs in the system, she argued that this does not justify the media bashing of judges, who hardly have the opportunity to defend themselves.”

She said: “In the course of my career, the judges I associated with and worked with are the finest breed of selfless and patriotic Nigerians that I have seen.

“Our judiciary must be appreciated and adequately rewarded for their work. As at now, the salary of judicial officers and their withdrawal remunerations are ridiculously low. Middle clerk staff in some other government departments earn better in all ramifications.”