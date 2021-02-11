From Fred Itua, Abuja

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) 2019 presidential candidate Major General John Gbor (retd) has said that the current configuration of Nigeria makes it ungovernable as a country.

He said the British deliberately created Nigeria and structure it in a manner that makes it impossible to function well. He said former presidents couldn’t have done anything to fix Nigeria.

General Gbor revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari is helpless and will not change the country, as long as we refuse to restructure.

He spoke in Abuja when Patriotic Action Nigeria (PAN), where he holds sway as initiator, addressed newsmen.

He said: “After sixty years of independence, Nigeria is yet to meet the national expectations and aspirations of its teeming citizens. Nigerians are increasingly more divided than ever before. People are locked down in their ethnicity and geo-political divides. The supposedly Nigerian citizens speak openly in defence of their ethnic group and the geopolitical divides of North, East and West.

“Sometimes, issues of religion are considered more important than our common identity as members of one nation. Over the years, these have metamorphosed into regional leadership of Arewa Consultative Forum for the North; Afenifere for the West; and Ohannaeze for the East. These organisations are strong organs set up to ensure that they obtain the maximum share of the resources coming from the Central Government. These include both the material benefits and Federal appointments.”

Speaking on the inability of former and current leaders of Nigeria to fix the country, Gbor said: “Nigeria is ungovernable. I pity Nigerian leaders, both former and current. President Buhari can’t do anything until we remove those things the British put there.

“The only way to go about it is to have a new constitution. We also need to untie and restructure our system. If we don’t do this, nothing will ever work in Nigeria, no matter who becomes the president of this country.”