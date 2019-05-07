Fred Ezeh, Abuja

As part of efforts to celebrate 30 years of Convention on the Rights of Child (CRC), Federal Government and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), have promised not to relent on their quest to secure the rights of Nigerian children.

Federal Government, UNICEF and other stakeholders agreed that children are the most valuable asset and future of any nation, hence the need to secure their future through quality education, love and other support needed for development.

UNICEF said that CRC became necessary following reports of grave injustice suffered by children.

They range from high infant mortality, deficient health care, limited opportunities for basic education, alarming accounts of children. Others include abused and exploitation as prostitutes among othersl.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who spoke at a media dialogue to mark the anniversary, maintained that Federal Government had repeatedly shown commitment to the rights of Nigerian children through friendly policies and programmes.

The minister, who was represented by the ministry’s head of Child Rights Information Bureau (CRIB), Olumide Osanyipeju, confessed that CRC had been of great help to the rights and protection of the children.

“CRC set out civil, political, economic, social, health and cultural rights of children, of which Nigeria is part of. For us, the need to uphold the realisation of the rights of children can never be over emphasized.” he said.