By Leo Nzwanke, Lafia.

The founder, One Nigeria Project Comrade Jakpa Elvis is seeking for a youth confab that would give a rebirth of a new Nigeria.

Comrade Jakpa disclosed this exclusively to out reporter in Lafia, when he visited the Nasarawa branch of the project to ascertain the level of preparedness towards achieving the goal of the project saying the One Nigeria project, is a registered NGO in 2018, which seeks to give Nigeria a new face.

He said the project is to bring together Nigerian youths irrespective of their tribe, religion or ethnicity to deliberate on how to move the country forward owing to the fact that the Nigerian youths are critical stakeholders in the advancement and evolution of the nation.

“Young people have projected the image of Nigeria positively, yet they are the demography that is also critical in security (or insecurity) architecture that we are currently experiencing.”

“In the light of this, we are going to have a confab that will deliberate on insecurity in Nigeria, and as youths we are saying the time has come for us to come together, talk as youths and release our communiqué portraying our assessment of the situation, and proffering solutions to help in the advancement of our dear nation.”

The youth leader also added that One Nigeria project would unravels issues afflicting the social engineering process, making reference to the #EndSARS protests: saying “SARS is a reflection of our society as they are a reaction to the events and scenarios in the nation.”

Jakpa also revealed that the Youths were involved in the formation of SARS, which they become victims, and were also involved in the dissolution of the organization.

“We desire to come together as a critical demography, brainstorm, chart a way forward so at the end of it all, Nigeria will become a better place for all.”

He however, expressed concern over distrust among the youth as fear has eaten deep into the fabrics making it difficult for youths to believe or trust Leaders but with dialogue the aim will be achieved. he said.

He also said that the CONFAB will host all the youths from every area, every ethnic nationality, state, senatorial zone, local government coming together to discus adding that the youth will not fold their arms and be used as a vehicle for insecurity and at the end of it all there is no Nigeria. He narrated.

When asked about the CONFAB that was held in 2014, the young comrade said the 2014 CONFAB was not for the youth, but the present one that will be organised by One Nigeria project will basically seek to look for solutions to problems ranging from insecurity, economic development of the country knowing the stand of the youth in terms of decision making and not to be used as vehicle to cause problem in Nigeria.

Comrade jakpa also noted that the mission of the project is to see One Nigeria to bring people together in July, this year to discuss issues bothering on the youth and chart a new song for peace, security and empowerment for the young people.