From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Nigeria University Don, Professor Paul Mamza has been elected the Pioneer President, African Association of Polymer Scientist and Engineers (AAPSE).

Prof. Mamza is a renowned Professor of Polymer Science and Technology from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

In a chat with our Correspondent over his election, he explained that he was elected recently in Kumasi, Ghana during the first international conference of Polymer Science and Technology in Africa which took place at Kwame Nkrumah University.

Prof. Mamza was the National President, Polymer Institute of Nigeria from 2015 to 2021, and was elected recently as the pioneer President, African Association of Polymer Scientists and Engineers (AAPSE), an umbrella body for all Polymer Professionals across the African Continent.

He said the Association is shouldered with the responsibility of achieving proper disposal of waste plastics and plastic waste utilization across the African continent.

He said the Association will be collaborating with relevant agencies to ensure world best practices in order to establish partners in the area of commercialisation of research findings.

“The African Association of Polymer Scientists and Engineers is a professional body of all Polymer Scientists, Technologists, Industrialists and Engineers across the African Continent.

“I was elected the Pioneer President to kick-start the enrolment of members across the African Continent and initiate activities such as workshops, symposia and conferences aimed at education and application of Polymer Science, Technology and Engineering in the African Continent in order to improve the socio-economic status of our economies through Polymer Technology.

“The commercialization of research findings in the area of Polymer Science and and Technology can be a viable alternative to other sources of revenue generation, because Polymers are fast replacing traditional materials due to its low cost of production and high technical advantage, nation states can key-into the concept of the diversification of the economy through investments in the area of Polymer.

“The issue of proper disposal of waste plastics and plastic waste utilization must be tackled head-on. That is what the Association is set to achieve.

“The major aim, vision and mission of the Association is of course exchange of ideas between the different Polymer Professionals across Africa, getting the governments to involve the professionals in policy formulations and implementations, ensuring world-best practices in the teaching, applications and production of all Polymer materials across the African Continent.

“The task ahead is enormous but it is a task that must be done. I intend to reach-out to one representative in each African country and encourage these representatives to ensure the mobilization and sensitization of prospective members in their host countries. After which a meeting of all these representatives will be slated hopefully in October, 2022 in Dakar, Senegal to fashion-out all the details required by the new Association.

“In Nigeria, I have appointed two facilitators in each of the six Geo-Political Zones to do the mobilization and sensitization and have advised other representatives in the continent to buy the idea. It makes it easier and more efficient.

“The Association also intends to address the Heads of Government in Africa in one of their meetings at the African Union. In Nigeria, I already have goodwill and excellent relationship with all the stakeholders such as Industries, Parastatals, Universities, Government Ministries and even the Central Government. You need just a little push to get the solidarity and moral support. We shall approach the British Council and many other international bodies for support on funding”. Prof. Mamza said.