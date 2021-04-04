By Chinelo Obogo

Serving Overseer, The Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has warned that Nigeria’s survival hangs in a balance and that without restructuring, the “legacy’ of President Muhammadu Buhari would be in grave danger of being confined to ‘an unsavoury side of history.”

The cleric stated this in his ‘State of the Nation’ broadcast in his Lagos church, yesterday.

He said he was compelled to speak out because Nigeria was in a state of emergency with the underlying conditions that plagued the country in the past resurfacing.

Bakare said no matter how laudable President Buhari’s achievements were, the current state of the nation, was a clear indication that such efforts have proved insufficient in dealing with the country’s problems.

Said Bakare: “The major limitation of the administration of President Buhari has been the failure to appreciate the fact that the problems of Nigeria are more deeply rooted than these honest efforts can reach, and that what is required is a holistic and systematic approach to governance.

“Unfortunately, the insecurity and instability now raging across the nation are the results of our national failure to act on this truth over the years. Because we have failed to guarantee effective regional governance, a regional governance vacuum has been created. The insecurity in our country is the attempt by regional non-state actors to fill that regional vacuum. Our nation is unstable across the geopolitical zones because, in the absence of legitimate regional governance structures, we are confronted with illegitimate regional actors seeking to hijack governance and control the political economy of the regions, from the Boko Haram terrorists in the North East, to the bandits in the North West, to the criminal herdsmen in the North Central, to regional militias in the South West, to the militants in the South South, and to the secessionists in the South East.”

He continued: “The greatest demand on the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is to facilitate the emergence of legitimate regional governance frameworks that can fill the vacuum and flush out the illegitimate structures.

“In the two years left for the administration, the President needs to make an executive decision to approach the restructuring question from a three-pronged perspective targeted at his administration’s three-point agenda, namely security, economy and anti-corruption.”