By Steve Agbota

Stakeholders in the nation’s maritime industry yesterday called on Nigeria to take advantage of the $269 billion revenue and 49 million jobs potential embedded in blue economy for the socio economic emancipation of its people.

Speaking yesterday at the 3rd Annual symposium of African Marine Environment Sustainability Initiative (AFMESI) with the theme “African Blue Economy Which Way To Go?” The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, noted that despite the potential benefits and opportunities associated with the aquatic resources, the resources of the oceans and inland waters are under serious threats due largely to neglect as well as climate change and extreme weather situation.

The Minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Dr. Babayo Ardo, said the impact of pollution arising mainly from effects of overexploitation, exploration and exploitation of the resources, especially petroleum product including the issue of insecurity are overwhelming and needed to be addressed.

Akpabio further informed that the essence of the symposium was to challenge member States of the AU on their various roles and contributions to the development of the blue economy projected to generate about $296billion with $49 million jobs, pointing out that by 2030, the figures will be $405 billion with 57 million jobs while the 2063 estimates would be at $576 billion of value created and 78 million jobs. He explained that currently the blue economy initiative is in the front burner as a result of its huge gains in the area of job creation and socio economic development.

