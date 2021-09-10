Nigeria–Vietnam Economic, Trade and Cultural Association, (NVETCA) has been born with the aim of promoting economic and cultural relations between the two counties.

The prime promoter of the association, Alhaji Sani Bako, stated that he was delighted that after rigorous scrutiny by the Ministry of Justice, various organs of government and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, (NACCIMA), the association was eventually registered.

Sani who was Nigeria’s pioneer envoy to the Asian country, further reiterated that “the association intends to promote bilateral economic, trade and cultural relations between the two counties.”

Bako had opened the Nigerian Embassy in Hanoi, the Vietnamese capital in 2007, as the Charge d’ Affairs before it was fully upgraded to a full mission afterwards.

He spearheaded the first visit of then President Olusegun Obasanjo to Vietnam during which Nigeria procured some gun boats from that country for its navy.

During his term as head of mission in Vietnam, Bako took cognisance of the advancement of Vietnam in agriculture, pharmaceutical and technology and did a lot to promote collaborations between the two counties.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.