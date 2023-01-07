From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The presidential candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Kola Abiola, has urged the people of Kebbi State to vote for all candidates of his party to enable them to restore security, empowerment of youths and women and construction of railway line to the state.

Abiola, stated this while addressing PRP supporters and chieftains at the flag of the Governorship rally held at the horse racing ground, Birnin Kebbi.

He said that: “I am standing before you today because of my integrity, and humble background. In our party, we don’t have fake presidential candidates, governorship candidates or senatorial candidates. From me down to the States House of Assembly, we are party men and women who are ready to discharge good leadership to all Nigerians.

“If elected as the president of this great nation, we shall fulfil all the promises we made to you. Your security will be our priority. Take your PVCs, and vote for PRP candidates from the federal level to the state level. It is on record that the railway line has been on Nigeria’s map and we are going to implement the map.

‘If elected, we shall be like you, relate with you because we shall behave like we belong to you. We are going to create jobs because I came from a background where the creation of jobs and the empowerment of women are my priority.

“I want you to know that the 2023 election will be historical because 60%of the sitting Governors are going, and 77% of members of the National Assembly and State House of Assembly are going. Therefore, don’t let them buy your votes, don’t let them deceive you, vote for PRP and our future will change for the better,” he said.

In his remark, the vice presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Hazo Haruna, also urged the people of the state to vote for all candidates of PRP, stressing that a victory for PRP would be an end to cheating, insecurity and oppression.

Earlier, the governorship candidate of PRP in the state, Alhaji Abubakar Udu Idris, promised the people of the state transparency government which would focus on the development of the state, infrastructure development and boosting economy, agriculture revolution, education development, autonomy to the LGAs as well as empowerment to the women.

In his remark, former Chairman of INEC Professor Attairu Jega urged the people of the state to vote for PRP candidates, from the president to the house of assembly stressed that only his party could solve Nigeria problem’s, delivered the dividends of democracy to the people of Kebbi State and Nigeria in general.