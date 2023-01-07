By Sunday Ani

Media aide to Chief Olumide Aderinokun, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ogun Central senatorial district, Mr Taiye Taiwo, has said that his principal would win the election slated for February 25, 2023.

A statement by Taiwo, a copy of which was made available to the Sunday Sun, said Chief Aderinokun was ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Shuaib Salisu, in all areas of community development and empowerment programmes in the senatorial district.

He noted that there was no comparison between the two candidates, saying, “Comparing Chief Aderinokun with a former government official who served as Deputy Chief of Staff and a Chief of Staff with no physical contribution to his immediate environment is gross disrespect.

“Jittery candidates will believe they can reinforce failure in the 2023 general elections, however, the people of Odeda, Ifo, Ewekoro, Abeokuta South, Abeokuta North and Obafemi-Owode Local Government Areas are ready to take over their future from clueless promises without actions.”

He said Chief Aderinokun is not bothered about the rumoured endorsements or unsolicited game that the APC has embarked on because his mass contributions to the grassroots, acceptability by the people and his hardwork speak for him.

“Although the spirit of giving is not inherited, you can’t give what you don’t have and Chief Aderinokun has proved his gesture to humanity over the years without any government contract nor appointment. Talkless of an individual who was in government for 12 years with resources readily available but waiting for an election in less than two months before making promises.

“The PDP outfit instils confidence ahead of the general elections, fueled by the good works we have done to ease the hardship caused by the current mismanagement and bad governance since 2019.

“To the good people of Ogun Central, joy is coming with #ADEtide because weeping, lies and disappointment have lasted more than three years. We are more than encouraged by your prayers and commitment to champion the takeover,” he submitted.