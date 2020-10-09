Emma Njoku

Coach Gernot Rohr banks on gangling Paul Onuachu to spearhead the Super Eagles’ attack against African champions, the Desert Foxes of Algeria, when both sides clash inside the main bowl of Jacques Lehmans Arena, in Austria, tonight.

Onuachu has been in terrific form for Genk in the Belgian top flight since the commencement of the current season, accounting for seven goals in as many matches, so far. Today’s clash evokes memories of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final fixture between both teams which ended in favour of the Algeria side. The Super Eagles will look to avenge that defeat tonight as Rohr unleashes his new generation of Nigerian stars on the Desert Foxes.

While Onuachu is expected to be considered ahead of his teammate, Cyriel Dessers, who is yet to find his form since he joined Genk this season, FC Midtjylland midfielder, Frank Onyeka, looks good to make his international debut after he dazzled in the Super Eagles’ training ahead of tonight’s game.

Wingers Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze will be expected to supply Onuachu the ammunition to gun down the North Africans, who are unbeaten in 18 matches.

n the absence of Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo, box-to-box midfielder, Onyeka, will be expected to partner Mikel Agu in the Nigerian midfield.