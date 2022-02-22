Nigeria VS Ghana World Cup play-offs is one of the most awaited qualifiers matches where the two perennial rivalries will battle for their chance to be part of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The arc-rivals have met at least 56 times, with their latest matches being in 2014 during the AFCON championships. Nigeria lost to Ghana after the latter scored 4-1 penalties after the match ended in a stalemate. In the next few days, Ghana will host the Super Eagles for the first leg in Cape Coast. One of the teams will get the chance to acquire one of the 5 spots available for African countries to represent the continent in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Nigerians, Ghanaians, and the rest of the world will be watching the playoffs, which are anticipated to be a thriller as each team has the potential to make it through.

With only a few days before the match, both teams are getting ready, as are the fans. Even though fans might not get the chance to attend the play-offs physically, there are many options to watch the match and participate in it through betting. With live streaming as an available option, you can gather your squad in front of a screen and cheer for your favorite team. The experience gets better when you place wagers on your predictions. You can have fun while making money, not to mention supporting your national team. You can find predictions, odds, and an array of markets for the Nigeria VS Ghana WCP match on the best betting sites in Nigeria and have a chance to stream the match live through some of these sportsbooks. While winning back your wager is not guaranteed, the best sites can guarantee your safety while gambling, so be sure to go for a site that takes you and your hard-earned money seriously.

Nigeria VS Ghana Preview

The first leg of the play-offs will be held at the Cape Coast Stadium in Ghana, giving the latter home advantage.Both teams will be contending for the FIFA World Cup after making it to the third round of the World Cup Qualification atop their individual groups, each with 13 points garnered during the 6 matches they contested.

It’s worth noting that both teams have what it takes to win the qualifiers, as each has defeated great teams to be first in their respective groups. The Super Eagles topped Group C, their qualifying group, which included the Central African Republic, Liberia, and Cabo Verde.

The Ghanaian Black Stars also finished atop Group G after their 1-0 win against Bafana Bafana of South Africa. The other teams in the group included Zimbabwe and Ethiopia. Both Nigeria and Ghana have been making changes while getting ready for this match.

According to Nyantakyi, the former GFA president, Ghana may have to play against the Super Eagles on the 24th without some of their players like Mensah Jonathan (31), Wakaso Mubarak (31), and Ayew Andre (32). Nyantakyi cites over-reliance on older players as the cause of the team’s poor performance during the AFCON, where they were eliminated during the group stage matches. Additionally, the team has made new additions to their technical team by appointing Otto Addo, a Borussian assistant coach, and Chris Hughton, Newcastle United’s former boss. Judging by their last performance in the AFCON 2022, Ghana seems weaker and the Super Eagles might have the chance to finally defeat their nemesis, who have won 21 times against 10 times when Nigeria won.

Nigeria, on the other hand, have proven to have a stronger team now than ever after winning all their group stage matches. The Super Eagles have retained Eguavoen as their boss following their improved performance in the AFCON. Emmanuel Amuneke is another resource that the NFF has added to the technical team to ensure that the Super Eagles win.

The Black Stars’ preparations ahead of the 2022 WCQ play-offs against Nigeria include hunting for some diaspora footballers to replace the ones they seek to replace. The new additions that the team hope to lure include Lamptey Tariq of Brighton and Hudson Callum of Chelsea. The Black Stars’ quest to find better players has been partly successful as Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) joins the team for the Nigeria VS Ghana WCP 2022.

While Ghana struggles to find new diaspora players for the clash against Nigeria, the Super Eagles are feeling grateful for having a surplus of good players. Eguavoen, however, admits having a hard time deciding who gets into the pitch and who doesn’t. In fact, great players like EjukeChidera have requested Eguavoen to give them another chance. Eguavoen regretted leaving the player out of the last match, which they lost to Tunisia. Will he let him play during the WCQ 2022? Let’s wait and see!