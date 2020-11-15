Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick read the riot act to the Super Eagles players in the wake of their disgraceful 4-4 draw with Sierra Leone in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday evening.

The football administrator who addressed the players and technical crew shortly after the game described the result as a defeat.

“The truth is that we can’t be leading 4-0 to Sierra Leone and conceded four goals for no reason,” Pinnick said to Super Eagles TV.

“Since I became the President of the NFF, this is the worst loss I’ve seen in my life, the next few days I wonder how I’m going to sleep.

“It’s not because of losing, it’s not because we won’t qualify for the Nations Cup,it’s certainly because this is towards the end of the year, this is our last match at home, you know the passion, the love Nigerians have for this game.

“At the end of the day nobody’s going to call your name, everybody will blame the coach and Amaju Pinnick, but, unfortunately, he’s not the one on the pitch, I’m not the one on the pitch.”

Though he refused to reveal the identities of the players largely to blame for the draw, Pinnick swore that some players would be facing the axe if he were the coach of the national team.

“I’m not the coach, if I were the coach there are some people I’d select, there are some people that won’t come to the team again.”

Nigeria’s next two fixtures in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers are away matches against Sierra Leone and Benin.