Emma Njoku

If feelers from Italy are anything to go by, then Victor Osimhen may play no part in the double-header Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers between the Super Eagles and the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone scheduled for Friday, November 13 and Tuesday, November 17.

Reports suggest that Napoli president and owner, Aurelio De Laurentiis, is considering stopping his most expensive signing, Osimhen from joining other invited Super Eagles player who are expected to hit camp in Benin as from tomorow.

The 2015 U17 World Cup winner has been recalled to the national team for the Sierra Leone challenge after he was barred from the friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia during the last FIFA international window because Napoli players were ordered into quarantine following three positive COVID-19 cases.

According to Italian sports daily, Corriere dello Sport, Napoli believes that national team matches add an extra burden to the club during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Serie A giants are concerned that their players risk suffering injuries while on international duty due to their hectic schedule.

Under the revised FIFA rules, European clubs are not obliged to release their players to the Federations for international matches, competitive or not.

With three goals in addition to two assists to his name, Osimhen has been the Super Eagles’ most influential player in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers, having contributed to 83.3 percent of their goals.