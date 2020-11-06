CD Leganes central defender, Kenneth Omeruo has ruled himself out of the Super Eagles’ upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Sierra Leone, allnigeriasoccer.com reports

The former Chelsea star has confirmed himself that he faces a minimum of two weeks on the sidelines.

Omeruo suffered an injury three minutes into the second half as CD Leganes grinded out a 1-0 win against Mirandes in a Segunda Division match at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque last weekend.

The 27-year-old is the second invited player to pull out of the squad due to fitness issues, the other being Nantes winger, Moses Simon, who picked up an injury in the 3-0 loss to PSG.

With the late call-up handed to Racing Genk striker, Paul Onuachu, manager Gernot Rohr now has four outfield players on the standby list, namely, Samson Tijani, Abdullahi Shehu, Ramon Azeez and Kelechi Nwakali.

Omeruo is the second most experienced player named in the original 24-man squad with more than 50 international caps to his name since his debut in 2013.

The Super Eagles stars are expected to report for international duty on Monday, November 9.