19 minutes ago

El Hadji Diouf also believes Tunisia are capable of both the amazing and the awful.

“I have always said that I consider the Tunisian team to be Italy of the African continent,” ex-Senegal star Diouf said to Mosaique FM.

“They can come to the stadium and play a good match. They can get to the stadium and sleep on the field.”

Tunisia leads Nigeria 1-0

Iwobi gets a red card

