By Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, has welcomed the nomination of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield as the next Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that the Federal Government of Nigeria welcomes the nomination of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield as the next Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations.

“Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield, a career diplomat who has served as an Ambassador in Africa and as Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs is a true friend of Nigeria and Africa and played an important role in getting the United States to support the democratic process in Nigeria and other African countries. We are confident that in her new role, she will help promote greater US engagement at the multilateral level,” Nwonye said.