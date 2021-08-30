From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

National Presidents of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Supo Ayokunle, and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke, have declared that Nigeria will bounce back regardless of the country’s many challenges besetting its progress.

Ayokunle and Oke gave the assurance at the flag-off of the eight-day 39th annual Holy Ghost Convention of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, with the theme “Abundant Rain”, at the Precious Cornerstone University (PCU) campus, Garden of Victory, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, urging Nigerians not to lose hope in the corporate existence of the country.

Ayokunle and Oke also bemoaned the nation’s state of affairs that has led to insecurity, agitation for self-determination, banditry, kidnapping and insurgency, blaming it on the ungodly ways of the leaders and the led in the country.

According to the CAN president, ungodliness and corruption have become ways of life in the country, calling for repentance. He added that the prevailing situation in the country was caused by people’s neglect of God’s words. He stated that corruption has become a way of life in Nigeria, lamenting that Christians have joined the people engaging in corrupt practices in holding the country down.

‘We have allowed our glory to be trampled upon, by doing all sort of things that are not acceptable and the Lord has left us to our foolishness. Now, we are reaping, both the led and the leaders, the reward of ungodliness and unrighteousness. But because the Lord is merciful, because of prayers offered, the Lord has decided to retain some righteous people in this nation; because of these remnants, the Lord has decided to stand up for his people, so that His name might not be blasphemed among the gentiles.

‘I stand in the place of Ezekiel and I prophesy to Nigeria and Nigerians, that there shall henceforth be showers of rain upon you. And the showers will bring freshness to the body. Let there be peace in Nigeria. The Lord will fight the beast of bandits, of Boko Haram, religious terrorists, kidnappers, and other criminals operating in Nigeria and caused them to be wiped away in Jesus name.

‘Violence will become a thing of the past in Nigeria, in Jesus name. All Nigerians, from the youngest to the oldest, shall dwell in safety in Jesus name. I prophesy to you Nigeria and Nigerians that our economy is going to bounce back and Nigeria will flourish, Nigerians will flourish and people in the diaspora will rush back home and possess their possessions.

‘Nigerians, henceforth, you will not be fugitives anywhere, anymore. The name Nigeria shall be respected everywhere. The lost glory shall be restored in full. Nigeria is not going to become Afghanistan, no Taliban is going to take over here. We tear every false prophecy apart, concerning Nigeria in Jesus name, Amen. The Lord spoke to me overnight on Friday to Saturday concerning Nigeria from the Book of Ezekiel 34:25-30. In Nigeria, we shall dwell safely. No more terrorists, no more insurgents attacks, no more herdsmen attacks and kidnappings. There will be abundant employment.’

PFN president Oke, who is also the Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, quoted from the Bible from the book of 1 Kings 18:1, saying: ‘This is the situation of Nigeria presently. There’s drought because of iniquity in the land. But when the rain comes, it takes care of the negative. It ushers in the positive; the weather is cold, the grass is green and there’s fruitfulness. The positive begins to break forth, leading to the abundance of everything that’s good.’

The renowned cleric then prayed for an end to the problems currently affecting the nation, saying: ‘We terminate corruption in Nigeria. We terminate Boko Haram insurgents; we terminate kidnapping and all manner of crimes in the land. There shall be peace in Nigeria.’

